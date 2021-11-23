CPChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $399,447.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $399,447.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.00325841 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013270 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005251 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.