Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

