Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $134.63 and last traded at $135.55. Approximately 3,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 298,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.96.

The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

