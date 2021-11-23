Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Declares Dividend of GBX 20

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,656 ($47.77) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,576.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,840.27.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.26), for a total transaction of £320 ($418.08).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

