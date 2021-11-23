Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,985 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKQ opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03.

