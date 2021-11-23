Credit Suisse AG Buys 173,629 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 649.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of MannKind worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,405,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,689 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,000 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

