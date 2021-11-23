Credit Suisse AG Buys 8,993 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Heartland Express worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth $4,137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 303.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 183,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

