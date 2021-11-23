Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of MarineMax worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MarineMax by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MarineMax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in MarineMax by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MarineMax by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.