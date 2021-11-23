Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.48% of GWG worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GWG in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in GWG in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GWG by 25.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in GWG by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWG stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. GWG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.73 million, a PE ratio of 80.01 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

