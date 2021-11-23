Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter worth $4,816,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 184.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 228.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

