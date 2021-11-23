Credit Suisse AG Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,806 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSP stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

