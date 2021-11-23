Credit Suisse AG Has $1.02 Million Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 30,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,787,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,092. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

