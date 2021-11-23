Credit Suisse AG Has $1.14 Million Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TORM were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TORM by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TORM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get TORM alerts:

TRMD opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $534.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -343.57.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.