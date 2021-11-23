Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.02 Million in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

ESPO stock opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.02.

