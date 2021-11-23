Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.95. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $72.18 and a one year high of $98.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

