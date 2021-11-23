Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.16 Million in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 18.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

