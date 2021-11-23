Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,628 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Vasta Platform worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Vasta Platform by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Vasta Platform by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,501,000. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in Vasta Platform by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 237,011 shares during the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vasta Platform Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

