Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of National Bank worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NBHC opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.