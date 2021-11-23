Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,934 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

