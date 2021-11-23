Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,974 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Prothena worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Prothena by 18.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prothena by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 22.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth $257,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,114,250. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

