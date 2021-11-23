Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,131,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

EWP stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

