Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,841 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,841 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of NOW worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,915,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 348,918 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth about $2,522,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NOW by 777.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 167,229 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after buying an additional 141,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

