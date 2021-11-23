Credit Suisse AG Sells 19,190 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,190 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

