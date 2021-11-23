Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,941 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

NYSE WNS opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

