Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,931 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Extreme Networks worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 236,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $703,750. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.