Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,941 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $7,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 277.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $685,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TARO shares. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TARO opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.30 and a beta of 0.82. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

