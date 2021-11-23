Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,902 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Dril-Quip worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $260,000.

In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.34. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRQ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

