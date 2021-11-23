Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,296 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of AZZ worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AZZ by 75.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 2,820.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in AZZ by 5.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in AZZ by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 513,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

