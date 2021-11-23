Credit Suisse AG Takes $1.08 Million Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

XOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

