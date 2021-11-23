Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of E.W. Scripps worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 84.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $312,075. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

