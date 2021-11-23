Creditcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00004194 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $4.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,452.45 or 0.99620887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044645 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.77 or 0.00550179 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000161 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.