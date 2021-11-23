Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0338 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $1.01 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

