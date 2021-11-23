Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Paul Forster Sells 15,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Paul Forster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £15,300 ($19,989.55).

Paul Forster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Paul Forster sold 20,000 shares of Creightons stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32), for a total value of £20,200 ($26,391.43).

On Monday, October 4th, Paul Forster sold 30,000 shares of Creightons stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

CRL stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. Creightons Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £70.41 million and a PE ratio of 17.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Creightons’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

