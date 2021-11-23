Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 450 ($5.88). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.31).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 356.76 ($4.66) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a market capitalization of £916.59 million and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 712.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.