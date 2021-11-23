CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,638.62

CRH plc (LON:CRH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,638.62 ($47.54) and traded as low as GBX 3,638.13 ($47.53). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,657 ($47.78), with a volume of 553,490 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The company has a market cap of £28.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,628.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,638.62.

Get CRH alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.