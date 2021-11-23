Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $4,064,906.30 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.

Shares of Cricut stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,730. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

