Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.48.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

