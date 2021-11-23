Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stake Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Criteo worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.