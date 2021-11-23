Critical Analysis: Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) and OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Life Time Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OneSpaWorld and Life Time Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 1 0 0 2.00 Life Time Group 0 4 6 0 2.60

OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.33%. Life Time Group has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Life Time Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Life Time Group is more favorable than OneSpaWorld.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Life Time Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $120.93 million 8.33 -$280.49 million ($1.03) -10.70 Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Life Time Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpaWorld.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Life Time Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld -137.56% -21.34% -10.14% Life Time Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Life Time Group beats OneSpaWorld on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

