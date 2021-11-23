Crown 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,530.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $12,530.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,657.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $567.15 or 0.00983659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00269959 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00028007 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003427 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,505,568 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.