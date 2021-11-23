Crowny 1-Day Volume Tops $258,762.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $11.17 million and $258,762.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00089714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.77 or 0.07490805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,285.09 or 1.00148049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

