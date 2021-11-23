Crust Network (CRU) Price Tops $21.10 on Exchanges

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $21.10 or 0.00037411 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $63.17 million and $4.23 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00238275 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00087722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,191 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

