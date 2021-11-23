Cryptonovae (YAE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $107,866.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $107,866.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.68 or 0.07504110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.61 or 1.00036705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,208,252 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

