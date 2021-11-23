CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $556,648.80 and approximately $45,201.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.96 or 0.07481624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,194.42 or 1.00236926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,636 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

