CryptoTycoon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,932.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for about $11.96 or 0.00020714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $78,932.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00237876 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00087964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 916,412 coins and its circulating supply is 97,592 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

