CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.68

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.68 and traded as high as C$17.74. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 124,501 shares traded.

CRT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.71%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

