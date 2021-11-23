Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Vice Chairman Sells $2,083,556.80 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,431. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 14.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

