CUMROCKET CRYPTO Reaches Market Cap of $110.75 Million (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 60% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded up 102.1% against the US dollar. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a market cap of $110.75 million and $3.02 million worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00073018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00089912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,313.45 or 0.07492191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.78 or 1.00191390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CUMROCKET CRYPTO Profile

CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

