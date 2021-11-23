CumStar (CUMSTAR) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, CumStar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One CumStar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CumStar has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $848,071.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,302.07 or 0.07489514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,462.53 or 1.00037082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CumStar Coin Profile

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

Buying and Selling CumStar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumStar directly using US dollars.

