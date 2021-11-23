Cumulus Media (CMLS) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cumulus Media to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cumulus Media and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media $816.22 million -$59.72 million -246.20 Cumulus Media Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -22.03

Cumulus Media’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cumulus Media. Cumulus Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cumulus Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media -0.07% -2.82% -0.61% Cumulus Media Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cumulus Media has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumulus Media’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cumulus Media and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cumulus Media Competitors 165 629 962 30 2.48

Cumulus Media presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.40%. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 27.46%. Given Cumulus Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Cumulus Media beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc. engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the overall executive, administrative and support functions for each of the company’s reportable segments, including finance and administration, legal, human resources and information technology functions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

